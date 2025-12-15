Naveen declining salary hike nothing but a political gimmick: BJP & Congress

BHUBANESWAR: Leader of Opposition and BJD president Naveen Patnaik’s decision to forgo the enhanced salary and perks approved for legislators and request to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to use it for welfare of the poor has sparked a huge backlash from the BJP and Congress.

Both the ruling and opposition parties termed Naveen’s decision as a gimmick which reflected the double-standards of the BJD. The BJD was very much part of the unanimous decision taken by legislators on the floor of the Assembly and now Naveen’s refusal to accept the hike is nothing but a political gimmick, they stated.

Deputy chief minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo said as leader of Opposition, Naveen could have objected to the bill in the floor of the House when it was introduced. He neither participated in the discussion nor raised any objection when the issue was debated in the Assembly. “When his party extended full support to the bill, what can you term Naveen’s decision as?” Singh Deo questioned.

Sambalpur MLA and senior BJP leader Jaynarayan Mishra said the former chief minister should have followed his father by forgoing his entire salary.