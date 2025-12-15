Naveen declining salary hike nothing but a political gimmick: BJP & Congress

BHUBANESWAR: Leader of Opposition and BJD president Naveen Patnaik’s decision to forgo the enhanced salary and perks approved for legislators and request to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to use it for welfare of the poor has sparked a huge backlash from the BJP and Congress.
Both the ruling and opposition parties termed Naveen’s decision as a gimmick which reflected the double-standards of the BJD. The BJD was very much part of the unanimous decision taken by legislators on the floor of the Assembly and now Naveen’s refusal to accept the hike is nothing but a political gimmick, they stated.
Deputy chief minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo said as leader of Opposition, Naveen could have objected to the bill in the floor of the House when it was introduced. He neither participated in the discussion nor raised any objection when the issue was debated in the Assembly. “When his party extended full support to the bill, what can you term Naveen’s decision as?” Singh Deo questioned.
Sambalpur MLA and senior BJP leader Jaynarayan Mishra said the former chief minister should have followed his father by forgoing his entire salary.
“Biju Babu used to take just one rupee as salary. Naveen Babu could have followed his example and applied this principle for all members of the BJD. This is nothing but drama. But nobody is buying it,” Mishra remarked adding, the LoP is a very rich man and does not need salary.
Mishra said had Naveen opposed the bill even on the last day of the winter session, the government would have withdrawn it. “BJD chief whip Pramila Mallik had been demanding salary hike. Would she have done so without consent or approval of Naveen Babu?” Mishra asked.
Echoing similar views, Congress MLA Pabitra Saunta termed Naveen’s refusal to accept the increased salary as a political stunt. The Congress MLA, however, argued that the salary hike was much-needed for former and current MLAs who are facing financial difficulties.
Responding to the criticism, BJD MLA Ganeshwar Behera clarified that Naveen had not issued any directive to party MLAs to give up their salaries. He said the BJD supported the bill and therefore there was no question of opposing it. Behera maintained that the salary itself has not been increased significantly, but allowances and other expenses have been revised, and termed the hike justified.