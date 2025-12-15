Odisha man held for bootlegging dies in custody, probe on

BHUBANESWAR: Allegations of custodial death surfaced after a 45-year-old man detained by Banapur police in Khurda district on Saturday night for allegedly selling illicit liquor died under mysterious circumstances on Sunday.

The deceased, identified as Chhabindra Nayak of Poda Sahi, was picked up by police along with an alleged accomplice Dibakar Nayak on charges of selling illicit liquor in the area. His family, however, alleged he was taken into custody without their knowledge and tortured by the cops.

“Police took my husband into custody on Saturday night when I was in Nayagarh at a relative’s house. They later informed me that they were taking him to Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar, without giving any further details,” the deceased’s wife told mediapersons.

Police, on their part, said Chhabindra complained of uneasiness on Sunday morning. He was immediately rushed to Banapur CHC and then referred to Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar where the doctors declared him brought dead, they added.

They claimed that he was suffering from kidney-related ailments and his blood pressure was very low when he was rushed to Banapur CHC.

Chhabindra’s wife refuted the police claims saying her husband did not suffer from any health problem. He died after being tortured in police custody at the police station, she alleged. The deceased is survived by his wife and three children.

Basing on her complaint, Khurda SP Vivekanand Sharma said, a thorough investigation would be conducted. “As there are allegations of custodial torture, a magisterial-level inquiry will be conducted as per the NHRC guidelines,” Sharma said.

As per the procedure, the deceased’s postmortem and inquest will be videographed. The CCTV footage of the police station will also be examined, he added.