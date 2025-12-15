Odisha to approach CZA for approving tiger safari DPR

The proposal of the melanistic tiger safari in Baripada was placed before 110th meeting of expert group of zoo design of CZA in March 2024 which recommended it to the technical committee of CZA. The committee gave recommendation on several shortcomings, following which a three-member NTCA team visited the Manchabandha site and analysed the feasabliity and location with respect to the existing rules and regulations. In July 2024, the proposal was recommended by NTCA to CZA, after which the melanistic tiger safari DPR along with a master plan was submitted in August 2024, sources said.

The melanistic tiger safari has been planned to be established in the Manchabandha reserve forest area adjoining NH-18 of Baripada town in Mayurbhanj district for which the Forest department has earmarked a 150 hectare patch of land. Around 40 to 50 hectare will be reserved as display area, while the remaining land has been proposed to be utilised for creation of veterinary care facilities including a rescue centre, staff infrastructure and visitors’ amenities among others.

The state government had initially planned to release six tigers, four melanistic and two white tigers in the safari of which, three melanistic tigers along with two white tigers of the same lineage have been planned to be brought from Nandankanan Zoo. Another melanistic tiger, unfit for rewilding had been proposed to be brought from Ranchi as part of an agreement between the Odisha and Jharkhand governments.