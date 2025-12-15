Prior police permission made mandatory for wedding procession in Cuttack

CUTTACK: The Cuttack police have made prior permission mandatory for organising wedding processions, especially those with bands or loudspeakers.

The move came after many wedding processions were noticed to be held without police permission, in violation of the rules and creating serious inconvenience for the people.

DCP Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo said that people planning marriage processions must apply for a licence through online and offline mode. Applicants are required to submit a detailed set of documents on www.cpbbsrctc.odisha.gov.in and follow a fixed online approval process under the Odisha Urban Police Act.

According to the information shared by the police, applicants must submit the original booking copy of the registered band or sound system, booking copy of venue, mandap/hotel, booking receipt of two private security guards during the procession, electricity bill if venue is in house, scanned copies of the invitation card and an indemnity bond executed at notary on non-judicial stamp paper worth Rs 100.

The invitation card of the bride and copy of identity proof are also required to be submitted particularly when the ceremony is held at a private residence.

Additional clearances are mandatory depending on the venue. Land no-objection certificates from local authorities such as the CMC, CDA, R&B department or the tehsildar is also required if government land is involved. Further, NOCs from the Fire department and TPCODL, are also required for electrical safety and the R&B department for stage or pandal. Applicants must register by using a valid 10-digit mobile number, through which updates will be communicated via SMS.