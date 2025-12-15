Residents stage protest over growing stray dog menace in Berhampur

BERHAMPUR: Residents of Gosaninuagaon in Berhampur staged a protest on Sunday by blocking the main road over the authorities’ alleged callousness in checking the growing stray dog menace.

The agitation followed a fresh incident on Sunday, in which stray dogs bit five persons, including an elderly woman, in the area. Aggrieved residents staged a road blockade by burning tyres, disrupting traffic movement for several hours.

Local corporator Dhiresh Sabat said, “Pedestrians are falling prey to stray dog attacks almost every day. In the current week alone, over 20 persons have been injured in stray dog attacks.”

The protesters later submitted a memorandum to the Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC), following which traffic resumed after officials assured them of appropriate action.

The stray dog menace in Berhampur has intensified in recent months, leading to frequent incidents. Residents have blamed the unchecked rise in the stray dog population on the failure to implement the Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme effectively. Although BeMC has claimed that the ABC programme would be restarted, it is yet to begin.