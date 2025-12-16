17 yrs after ‘Op Gosmah,’ Odisha moves for Prez’s gallantry medal for 16 cops

BHUBANESWAR: Nearly 17 years after ‘Operation Gosmah,’ Odisha police has made a move to honour the 16 police officers and personnel who were part of what was one of the most remarkable and coordinated anti-Naxal responses in the country.

In a letter to DGP YB Khurania, ADG, Operations Sanjeeb Panda has proposed President’s Medal for Gallantry for the police officers and personnel who were part of the operation in the aftermath of the Nayagarh attack.

Recently, families of two martyred security personnel involved in the operation submitted representations to the DGP citing non-recognition of their sacrifice.

In his letter, Panda has recommended the names of the two martyrs along with four constables, one subedar, a deputy subedar, one havildar, a sub-inspector and six IPS officers for President’s Medal for Gallantry for displaying rare and incredible bravery during ‘Operation Gosmah’ which was launched as a response to the one of the bloodiest strikes of CPI (Maoist) in Odisha’s Nayagarh in February 2008.

During the operation, assistant commandant PK Satapathy of Special Operation Group (SOG), constable Susanta Gouda of Berhampur police and sepoy SN Panda of 7th Battalion OSAP had made the supreme sacrifice. While assistant commandant Satapathy was posthumously awarded Ashok Chakra for his incredible bravery and contribution in Operation Gosmah, the bravery of other officers and personnel including the two martyrs has gone unrewarded so far.