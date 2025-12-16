Attack on BJD workers: four arrested by Jajpur police

JAJPUR: Jajpur police on Monday arrested four persons for their alleged involvement in the violent attack on supporters of former Dharmasala MLA and BJD leader Pranab Kumar Balabantray at his farmhouse in Panturi village.

The accused are reportedly supporters of Dharmasala legislator and BJP leader Himanshu Sekhar Sahoo. The police action came after a host of BJD leaders launched an indefinite dharna before the camp office of the DGP in Bhubaneswar from Sunday night demanding arrest of Sahoo who, they alleged, was responsible for the violence.

Confirming the arrest, Jajpur SP Yash Pratap Shrimal said, “We are verifying the incident that occurred on Sunday. Efforts are underway to ascertain if more people were involved in the violence. If confirmed, more arrests will be made.”