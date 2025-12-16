Bihar man held for job fraud of Rs 3.48 crore

BHUBANESWAR: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Crime Branch has arrested a Bihar native for his alleged involvement in cheating job aspirants in Odisha to the tune of Rs 3.48 crore.

The accused Gautam Kumar of Khagaria district was apprehended from New Delhi on December 11. He was produced in a court in Cuttack on Monday.

Kumar, who was at large, was arrested in connection with a case registered by EOW in 2023. He was one of the accused in the job scam that spread over 10 states. Earlier, the agency had arrested three persons in this connection.

An EOW officer said the accused had opened a dubious firm Gramin Rojgar Kalyan Sansthan having its registered office in New Delhi and branches in Mumbai, Bhopal and Dehradun.

“The scamsters had developed a website which resembled government portals. They uploaded advertisements on their website, which looked similar to those of the government, and duped job aspirants,” he added.