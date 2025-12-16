CJI felicitates eminent lawyer Darpa Hari Dhal

BHUBANESWAR: The Orissa High Court Bar Association on Sunday felicitated senior advocate of the court Darpa Hari Dhal in the presence of Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant, in honour of his illustrious service to the legal community for over 50 years.
Justice Kant, who addressed a symposium organised by the Orissa High Court Bar Association at Saheed Bhawan in Cuttack, felicitated Dhal with a citation and a shawl. A resident of Cuttack (Jhola Sahi), 83-year-old Dhal had joined the legal profession in 1968, building a career of remarkable distinction.
“Throughout his illustrious career, Shri Dhal has conducted numerous cases across constitutional, civil and criminal branches of law before High Court of Orissa and subordinate courts. His advocacy has been marked by clarity of thoughts, depth of knowledge and an unwavering commitment to justice.
His leadership was further reflected in his tenure as President of Cuttack Bar Association (2005-2007), where he worked tirelessly for the legal fraternity,” the citation read.
It further said that Dhal’s contribution has been widely recognised as he was earlier felicitated by Justice Rajkishore Das Memorial Committee in 2017 and again by Cuttack Bar Association in 2024.