CJI felicitates eminent lawyer Darpa Hari Dhal

“Throughout his illustrious career, Shri Dhal has conducted numerous cases across constitutional, civil and criminal branches of law before High Court of Orissa and subordinate courts. His advocacy has been marked by clarity of thoughts, depth of knowledge and an unwavering commitment to justice.

His leadership was further reflected in his tenure as President of Cuttack Bar Association (2005-2007), where he worked tirelessly for the legal fraternity,” the citation read.

It further said that Dhal’s contribution has been widely recognised as he was earlier felicitated by Justice Rajkishore Das Memorial Committee in 2017 and again by Cuttack Bar Association in 2024.