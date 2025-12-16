Cops book district mining officer, Two leaseholders

JAGATSINGHPUR: Jagatsinghpur police has registered a case against the district mining officer (DMO) and two leaseholders for their alleged involvement in large-scale illegal sand mining across different sairat sources, causing huge loss to the state exchequer.

The case was registered against DMO Satish Kumar Tarai on basis of the FIR lodged by Jagatsinghpur sub-collector Prasant Kumar Tarai following raids at two sand quarries in Kilipal under Tirtol tehsil and Jaipur on Mahanadi riverbed in Raghunathpur.

The FIR stated that large-scale illegal mining was being carried out in various sand sairat sources across the district with the mining officer allegedly acting in nexus with leaseholders, antisocial elements and criminals for unauthorised lifting of sand.

On November 25, a raid was conducted by the district administration at Kilipal sand quarry, which was leased to one Saroj Mohanty of Nachuni in Khurda district. During the raid, 46 Hyva trucks and three chain-mounted excavators were seized. It was found that sand was illegally extracted beyond the permissible area and quantity.

Similarly on December 11, another raid was conducted by the sub-collector at Jaipur sand quarry leased to Bansidhar Swain. During the operation, 22 Hyva trucks and two excavators were seized. Excess sand mining beyond the permissible limit was also detected at the quarry.