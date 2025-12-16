Farmers to shut down Sambalpur on December 19 over token ‘crisis’

SAMBALPUR: Amid growing resentment over irregularities in token generation during the ongoing kharif paddy procurement, farmers of Sambalpur on Monday announced to observe a district-wide bandh on December 19.

The farmers under the banner of Paschim Odisha Krushak Sangathan Samanwaya Samiti (POKSSS) alleged that lapses in token generation have left paddy-laden vehicles stranded for days near mandis, leading to quality deterioration and rising transport expenses. They accused the administration of being negligent and indifferent towards farmers’ mounting losses during the procurement season.

According to POKSSS, around 65,143 farmers have registered for procurement in Sambalpur this season. Of them, about 40,000 were issued only one token each, which is grossly inadequate to dispose of their harvested paddy. The rest of the farmers are yet to receive even one token.

Farmer leaders alleged that despite repeated memorandum and protests, authorities have failed to address the issue and instead resorted to detention and arrests to suppress dissent. “We will continue to stage symbolic protests across the district till December 19 and wait to see if the government takes any visible step. If no steps are taken, we will launch a massive protest by shutting down the district. However, we will not be blocking highways this time for the convenience of the public,” they said.