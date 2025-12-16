Internet restored, Malkangiri collector and SP lead confidence building initiative

MALKANGIRI: Eight days after violence rocked MV-26, Malkangiri administration restored internet services across the district on Monday as situation returned to normal.
With restoration of internet service, people across the district have heaved a sigh of relief. However, Rapid Action Forces continue to conduct flag march in MV-26 to build confidence among the villagers. Security personnel too have camped and are providing round-the-clock security to villagers under CCTV surveillance.
Nabarangpur MP Balabhadra Majhi visited Rakhalguda where Lake Podiami, a native, was killed and later her beheaded body was recovered from Potteru river which triggered the violence and arson. He met family members of the deceased and offered condolences. He also visited the arson-stricken village.
In an effort to restore normalcy and maintain peace, Malkangiri collector Somesh Kumar Upadhyay and SP Vinod Patil H visited tribal-dominated Rakhalguda, Mariwada, Niliguda and MV-18 adjoining MV-26 on the day and held interactions with villagers.
Addressing the residents, the collector urged them to have mutual trust, dialogue and brotherhood. He told people to resolve misunderstandings through communication and cooperation.
Patil said any law and order-related issue should be immediately brought to the notice of the police administration. He cautioned against circulating fake news or rumours on social media.
The collector also listened to grievances related to basic civic issues in the villages. He directed the tehsildar to expedite the process of providing homestead land titles to eligible tribal families.
In Mariwada, Upadhyay was informed about a school dropout girl. He immediately instructed the block development officer to ensure her admission in a nearby residential school with hostel facilities.