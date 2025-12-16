Internet restored, Malkangiri collector and SP lead confidence building initiative

MALKANGIRI: Eight days after violence rocked MV-26, Malkangiri administration restored internet services across the district on Monday as situation returned to normal.

With restoration of internet service, people across the district have heaved a sigh of relief. However, Rapid Action Forces continue to conduct flag march in MV-26 to build confidence among the villagers. Security personnel too have camped and are providing round-the-clock security to villagers under CCTV surveillance.

Nabarangpur MP Balabhadra Majhi visited Rakhalguda where Lake Podiami, a native, was killed and later her beheaded body was recovered from Potteru river which triggered the violence and arson. He met family members of the deceased and offered condolences. He also visited the arson-stricken village.