Minor girl gang-raped in front of male friend, two held

BHUBANESWAR : In a shocking incident, a 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by two miscreants in front of her male friend on the outskirts of the capital city recently. Police have arrested the two accused in the last two days.

As per police, the incident occurred on December 10 when the minor girl and her male friend were returning from Dhauli. A day after the heinous crime, the victim lodged a complaint with police alleging two men had snatched her gold chain weighing 20 gram near Lingipur canal road, and fled.

Basing on the complaint, police launched an investigation. However, the victim later revealed the entire incident in front of her mother following which the latter lodged a fresh complaint in Dhauli police station alleging gang-rape.

Police sources said the girl along with her male friend were returning from Dhauli on December 10 evening when a gang of of at least three to four goons intercepted them. Of them, two gang-raped the minor girl, they added.

Though police have apprehended the two accused, they did not disclose their identities citing that it was a sensitive case and its investigation was still underway.

DCP Jagmohan Meena said Dhauli police turned the case into gang-rape after receiving a fresh complaint from the victim’s mother. “The girl’s medical examination was carried out and statement recorded in a court here,” he said adding, a scientific team visited the spot and collected the evidence. Efforts are on to nab the other accused involved in the crime, the DCP said.