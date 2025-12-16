Odisha govt won’t buy paddy beyond target: Minister

BHUBANESWAR: Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare minister Krushna Chandra Patra on Monday said there will be no increase in paddy procurement limit during the current kharif marketing season 2025-26.

The statement of the minister came at a time when western Odisha farmers have raised a banner of revolt protesting delay in issuance of tokens and non-operationalisation of mandis.

Admitting that there were issues with token distribution for paddy procurement, the minister told mediapersons here that they were resolved in a meeting on Sunday. Officials have been directed to issue tokens and paddy is being procured as per guidelines, he said.

“Farmers can keep their surplus paddy or sell it in the open market after supplying their pre-fixed quota under minimum support price. The paddy procurement limit will not be increased,” he said.

Patra’s assertion on not procuring more paddy than the target, however, runs contrary to the decision taken by the state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Odisha Food and Procurement Policy for KMS 2025-26. While fixing the procurement target at 93 lakh tonne of paddy (equivalent to around 63 lakh tonne in terms of milled rice) for KMS 2025-26, the policy said there was no bar on procurement of any higher quantum if more paddy comes to paddy purchase centres/mandis from registered farmers.