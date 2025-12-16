Odisha to engage quality monitors to ensure standard of rural works

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has decided to engage independent quality monitors for inspection of road, bridge and building projects to ensure quality and curb irregularities in public works.

The Rural Development (RD) department will deploy experienced engineers, experts and eligible retired engineers as quality monitors for the second-tier quality monitoring system. The department oversees projects on poverty alleviation, livelihood, infrastructure (roads, water and housing) and social welfare (health and education) in villages, besides implementing several central schemes and promoting self-employment.

The state government has made a budgetary provision of `39,221 crore for rural development in the 2025-26 budget and a majority of the allocations are targeted to create infrastructure, improve rural housing and safe drinking water availability.

The quality monitors will independently verify whether the quality of road, bridge and building works conform to prescribed standards and if the quality management systems within the rural works organisation are functioning effectively, sources said.