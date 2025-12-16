One killed in road mishap in Kalahandi

BHAWANIPATNA: A 30-year-old man died after an SUV rammed into his two-wheeler on Biju Expressway near Dharmagarh in Kalahandi district on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Lingaraj Durga of Thanat village under Dharmagarh police limits. Lingaraj’s friend Lalit Tandi, also from Thanat, suffered critical injuries in the road mishap.

Sources said Lingaraj and Lalit were on way to Dharmagarh on a scooter when a speeding SUV hit their two-wheeler at Kebdi village chowk. Due to the impact, the duo was thrown off the bike. While Lingaraj was killed on the spot, Lalit sustained grievous injuries in the mishap and was rushed to Raipur in a critical condition.

Following the accident, irate locals blocked the expressway at the mishap site demanding adequate compensation for the victims’ families. On being informed, police reached the spot and held discussion with the agitators. Subsequently, the blockade was lifted.

The SUV driver has been detained for questioning and further investigation is underway, said police.