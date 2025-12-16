Orissa HC flags concern over student suicides on campuses, seeks corrective measures

CUTTACK: Expressing serious concern over the incidents of student suicides on campuses, the Orissa High Court has directed the Odisha government to place a comprehensive compliance affidavit covering all universities in the state, indicating corrective measures already taken and mechanism for ensuring their prevention.

The directions came during hearing of the plea filed by KIIT-KISS challenging the NHRC order in connection with the Nepalese student’s suicide in February this year and subsequent show-cause notice issued by the government in September.

The single judge bench of Justice SK Panigrahi on December 12 restrained the state from taking any coercive action against KIIT and KISS pursuant to a show-cause notice issued by the department of Higher Education on September 9, 2025, until further orders.

“This court does not perceive the present proceedings as adversarial in nature; rather, it considers that all universities within the state, whether in the public or private sector, ought to be issued similar notices by the department of Higher Education, with a view to ensuring due and uniform compliance with the prescribed norms and safeguards,” Justice Panigrahi observed, directing to list the case next on February 24, 2026.