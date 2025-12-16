Orissa HC flags concern over student suicides on campuses, seeks corrective measures

CUTTACK: Expressing serious concern over the incidents of student suicides on campuses, the Orissa High Court has directed the Odisha government to place a comprehensive compliance affidavit covering all universities in the state, indicating corrective measures already taken and mechanism for ensuring their prevention.
The directions came during hearing of the plea filed by KIIT-KISS challenging the NHRC order in connection with the Nepalese student’s suicide in February this year and subsequent show-cause notice issued by the government in September.
The single judge bench of Justice SK Panigrahi on December 12 restrained the state from taking any coercive action against KIIT and KISS pursuant to a show-cause notice issued by the department of Higher Education on September 9, 2025, until further orders.
“This court does not perceive the present proceedings as adversarial in nature; rather, it considers that all universities within the state, whether in the public or private sector, ought to be issued similar notices by the department of Higher Education, with a view to ensuring due and uniform compliance with the prescribed norms and safeguards,” Justice Panigrahi observed, directing to list the case next on February 24, 2026.
Initially, KIIT and KISS had moved the high court on April 4 challenging the NHRC’s March 27 order holding it accountable in connection with the alleged suicide of a Nepalese student on February 16 and directing the chief secretary to file an action taken report. The high court had stayed all NHRC proceedings in the matter on April 7.
Subsequently, KIIT and KISS had filed an interlocutory application seeking enforcement of the high court’s interim order and a restraint on coercive steps pursuant to the show-cause notice dated September 9, issued by the Higher Education department.
Along with the show-cause notice, the institutions were also directed to submit a detailed compliance report indicating corrective measures already taken, corrective measures proposed, with clear timelines for implementation, responsibility fixed for the lapses identified; and mechanism for ensuring non-recurrence of such incidents in future.
Accordingly, a comprehensive reply was filed on September 24, 2025, the court was told. Justice Panigrahi directed the chief secretary to “forbear from initiating, continuing, or giving effect to any coercive measure” against the petitioners until a duly sworn compliance affidavit is placed on record, examined, and the issues are conclusively adjudicated. The earlier interim order will continue to operate.