Paddy protest in Bargarh

With payments stuck, farmers said they are unable to clear labour wages, tractor rent and dues for seeds and fertilisers. They accused the administration of remaining a mute spectator.

“We demand immediate lifting of paddy lying at mandis, issuance of adequate tokens to all farmers, and an end to arbitrary deductions of 3-4 kg per quintal imposed by mill agents. Besides, a grievance redressal cell should be opened at the sub-collector’s office to address the token discrepancies,” said the farmers.

Later in the day, sub-collector Sneha Arugula visited the protest site and held discussions with the farmers. Arugula assured that all pending tokens would be issued by December 20. While paddy lifting would be expedited by increasing targets, miller interference would not be allowed.

Though farmers subsequently suspended their agitation, they warned that a complete shutdown of government offices, roads, schools, colleges and banks would be launched from December 21 if their demands remained unfulfilled.