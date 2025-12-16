PUCL asks govt to stop forest land acquisition by Vedanta

BHUBANESWAR: The People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) has urged the state government to stop the alleged illegal acquisition of forest and Schedule-V land in Kalahandi and Rayagada districts by Vedanta Aluminium limited for its Sijimali bauxite mining project.
Under the banner of PUCL, lawyers and law students from the state and other parts of the country have submitted a signed petition to Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, chief secretary Manoj Ahuja and DGP YB Khurania seeking action on the matter.
“The manner in which land is acquired for Vedanta’s bauxite mining project, ever since 2023, has resulted in egregious violation of law at all levels and affected the lives and livelihoods of the people. This coercive process is not serving a public purpose, adhering to crucial legal environmental provisions or abiding by the constitutional rights of Schedule-V communities,” they stated.
The organisation alleged that more than nine youth leaders are currently in jail, having been arrested and re-arrested several times for opposing the company. It also claimed that lawyers hired by the people to fight their cases and file applications for bail are being coerced by the police at the behest of Vedanta.
The organisation also urged the chief secretary to review the lease granted to Vedanta for its mining project.