PUCL asks govt to stop forest land acquisition by Vedanta

BHUBANESWAR: The People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) has urged the state government to stop the alleged illegal acquisition of forest and Schedule-V land in Kalahandi and Rayagada districts by Vedanta Aluminium limited for its Sijimali bauxite mining project.

Under the banner of PUCL, lawyers and law students from the state and other parts of the country have submitted a signed petition to Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, chief secretary Manoj Ahuja and DGP YB Khurania seeking action on the matter.

“The manner in which land is acquired for Vedanta’s bauxite mining project, ever since 2023, has resulted in egregious violation of law at all levels and affected the lives and livelihoods of the people. This coercive process is not serving a public purpose, adhering to crucial legal environmental provisions or abiding by the constitutional rights of Schedule-V communities,” they stated.