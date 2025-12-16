Spurned lover slits woman’s throat, tries to end life

Recently, Swain came to know that the woman had agreed to a marriage proposal arranged by her family. Upset by her decision, he reportedly decided to kill her. At around 11 am on Sunday, the accused allegedly entered the woman’s house when she was alone and demanded that she marry him.

When the victim refused, Swain reportedly attacked her with a knife, cutting her throat and injuring her fingers. Hearing the woman’s screams, neighbours rushed to the house and caught the accused. On being informed, Phulbani Town police rushed to the spot. Upon seeing the cops, Swain allegedly slit his own throat.

Subsequently, both the injured woman and the accused were taken to the district headquarters hospital, Phulbani. Their condition is stated to be stable.

Police said a case has been registered in this connection. After the accused is discharged from the hospital, he will be questioned and arrested. Further investigation is underway.