Tusker found dead with pellet wounds; explosives linked to elephant’s injury

ANGUL/BARIPADA: Carcass of a 15-year-old tusker, with pellet injuries, was traced from Baliapasi jungle in Sadar range under Angul forest division on Monday.
The carcass bore two pellet wounds on its back which indicated the animal was targeted. The tusker is believed to have been attacked a few days ago but died last night.
However, ruling out bullet wound by poachers, forest officials claimed the animal might have died due to either infection or some other reason. Angul DFO Nitish Kumar said forest personnel of Sadar range got information about the carcass and rushed to the spot. Senior officers and veterinary doctors were intimated too. Doctors who examined the carcass detected two pellets on the back of the animal.
Kumar said the pellets were fired by miscreants not for poaching purposes but to chase away the animal. He ruled out poaching stating that postmortem report is awaited to ascertain the exact reason of the death.
Samples of the carcass have been sent to OUAT for further examination, he added.
Meanwhile in Baripada forest division, an eight-year-old elephant was critically injured after reportedly consuming explosive-laced food in Betnoti range. It has been shifted to Bangiriposi for treatment.
A three-member veterinary team of Similipal Tiger Reserve provided necessary treatment to the elephant which was rescued by the forest officials on December 12. The forest officials rescued the wounded female elephant from Chuapada forest after tranquillisation.
Official sources said the mouth of the elephant was infected and her tongue reportedly sliced due to the explosion. Someone had used fire crackers or explosive which exploded when it consumed the food.
Divisional forest officer of Baripada Govind Chandra Mallick told this newspaper that the elephant was shifted to Bangiriposi forest range and is under treatment but its condition remains critical as she did not consume any food naturally due to the injuries. Yet, the doctors are trying their best to provide her necessary treatment.
The elephant had fallen behind her herd while returning to Betnoti range on Friday morning from Balasore’s Nilagiri area and was found with injuries.
A herd of 27 elephants from Jharkhand were roaming the Betnoti range and later moved to Nilagiri. After staying there for just a day, two elephants returned to Betnoti followed by 23 more early Thursday. Out of the two that remained behind, one returned on Thursday night. The other elephant, a female, returned to Betnoti on Friday morning in an injured condition.