Tusker found dead with pellet wounds; explosives linked to elephant’s injury

ANGUL/BARIPADA: Carcass of a 15-year-old tusker, with pellet injuries, was traced from Baliapasi jungle in Sadar range under Angul forest division on Monday.

The carcass bore two pellet wounds on its back which indicated the animal was targeted. The tusker is believed to have been attacked a few days ago but died last night.

However, ruling out bullet wound by poachers, forest officials claimed the animal might have died due to either infection or some other reason. Angul DFO Nitish Kumar said forest personnel of Sadar range got information about the carcass and rushed to the spot. Senior officers and veterinary doctors were intimated too. Doctors who examined the carcass detected two pellets on the back of the animal.

Kumar said the pellets were fired by miscreants not for poaching purposes but to chase away the animal. He ruled out poaching stating that postmortem report is awaited to ascertain the exact reason of the death.

Samples of the carcass have been sent to OUAT for further examination, he added.

Meanwhile in Baripada forest division, an eight-year-old elephant was critically injured after reportedly consuming explosive-laced food in Betnoti range. It has been shifted to Bangiriposi for treatment.