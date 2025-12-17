Annual Mines Safety Fortnight organised by Vedanta Aluminium at Jamkhani mines

BHUBANESWAR: Vedanta Aluminium organised the Annual Mines Safety Fortnight (AMSF) on the theme ‘Aapka Pariwar Aapka Intezar Kar Raha Hai’, focusing on the importance of adopting safe practices at work to ensure well-being of every individual.

The two-week programme, organised in collaboration with the Directorate General of Mines Safety (DGMS), was held from December 2 to 15 at Vedanta’s Jamkhani coal mine and saw participation of over 600 employees, business partners and workmen.

A series of activities were undertaken during the programme as part of the theme, including safety inspections, safety quizzes, first-aid demonstrations, mock drills and awareness sessions.

The comprehensive safety inspection conducted by an external AMSF team, comprising 10 subject experts, including an ISO observer and senior officials from Mahanadi Coalfields Limited remained a major highlight of the programme.

“Safety is a core value at Vedanta Aluminium and initiatives like the Annual Mines Safety Fortnight play a pivotal role in reinforcing this culture, creating platforms for learning, collaboration and continuous improvement,” said Vedanta Aluminium CEO Rajiv Kumar.