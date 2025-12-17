BJD blames administrative lapses for violence in Malkangiri villages

MALKANGIRI: A fact-finding team of the BJD visited the violence-hit MV-26 and Rakhalguda here and held discussion with both the tribal and Bengali villagers on Tuesday.

The seven-member team comprised former ministers Rabi Narayan Nanda and Ramesh Chandra Majhi, Dabunga MLA Manohar Randhari, Pradeep Majhi, BJD’s Malkangiri president Manas Madkami, Iswar Panigrahi and women’s wing leader Laxmipriya Nayak.

Describing the situation unfortunate, Nanda said the BJD team visited the area on the direction of former chief minister and party president Naveen Patnaik. “Such an incident never happened in Malkangiri during the previous BJD government as brotherhood prevailed between both the communities over the years. Words are inadequate to condemn the violence which took place earlier this month,” he said.