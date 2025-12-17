Mystery death of tribal student in Odisha's Tarbha sparks tension

SONEPUR: Tension prevailed at Charbhata tribal ashram school in Tarbha area here after a Plus II student died under mysterious circumstances on Tuesday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as 17-year-old Aryan Suna, a resident of Cherupali gram panchayat in Dunguripali.
According to preliminary information, the student reportedly fell ill all of a sudden on the school campus and was immediately rushed to Charbhata primary health centre for medical attention. However, doctors declared him brought dead.
District welfare officer A Singh said, “The school authorities informed Suna’s parents soon after he fell unconscious. However, by the time the student reached hospital, he was already dead.”
After news about Suna’s death spread, a large crowd gathered at the hospital, leading to a brief spell of unrest. Tarbha police reached the spot and seized the body for further legal procedures. Sonepur SP Narayan Nayak and district collector Nrupraj Sahoo also rushed to the scene to take stock of the situation.
Collector Sahoo said, “The crowd dispersed after we assured them of an impartial investigation. Considering the nature of the case, direction has been issued to conduct the postmortem by tonight.”
Nayak said a case of unnatural death has been registered and investigation is underway. The parents of the child have not yet alleged any foul play. However, police are looking into all possible angles. No external injuries have been found on the body.
According to sources, the residential school had been witnessing frequent quarrels and internal disputes among students recently. The SP said initial inquiry revealed that Suna had a dispute with another group of students over some petty issue on Monday evening. Thereafter, he had his meal as usual and seemed normal as informed by the school staff and fellow mates.
“The rest facts can be ascertained only after we receive the postmortem report. Strict action will be taken against those found responsible for the student’s death,” he added.
Police said the circumstances leading to the student’s death remain unclear and the actual reason would be determined only after the investigation is completed.