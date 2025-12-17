Mystery death of tribal student in Odisha's Tarbha sparks tension

SONEPUR: Tension prevailed at Charbhata tribal ashram school in Tarbha area here after a Plus II student died under mysterious circumstances on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as 17-year-old Aryan Suna, a resident of Cherupali gram panchayat in Dunguripali.

According to preliminary information, the student reportedly fell ill all of a sudden on the school campus and was immediately rushed to Charbhata primary health centre for medical attention. However, doctors declared him brought dead.

District welfare officer A Singh said, “The school authorities informed Suna’s parents soon after he fell unconscious. However, by the time the student reached hospital, he was already dead.”

After news about Suna’s death spread, a large crowd gathered at the hospital, leading to a brief spell of unrest. Tarbha police reached the spot and seized the body for further legal procedures. Sonepur SP Narayan Nayak and district collector Nrupraj Sahoo also rushed to the scene to take stock of the situation.