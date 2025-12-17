Notorious criminal with 15 pending cases hurt in encounter with Odisha police

BHADRAK: A notorious criminal was injured in an encounter with police near Charampa in Bhadrak Town early on Tuesday.

The accused, Kamalakant Das alias Budhia of Tudigadia village in neighbouring Balasore district, sustained gunshot wound to his right leg during the exchange of fire. He was later admitted to Bhadrak district headquarters hospital (DHH).

According to Bhadrak SP Manoj Rout, the incident took place near the Charampa Malgodown area at around 5.15 am. Bhadrak Town police received intelligence inputs that Budhia was moving in the the area on a motorcycle along with an associate.

Acting on the information, a six-member police team led by the Town IIC rushed to the spot to intercept the suspects. When the team attempted to stop Budhia, he allegedly opened fire at the police personnel. The police retaliated, and a bullet hit Budhia in the leg. His associate managed to flee on a black motorcycle which had no registration number, the SP added.

After the encounter, Budhia was taken into custody and admitted to the DHH. Later, he was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack as his condition worsened. Police said a country-made firearm and live ammunition were seized from his possession.

Budhia has nearly 15 criminal cases registered against him across different police stations in Bhadrak and Balasore districts. He is allegedly involved in several serious offences including the armed robbery of Rs 15 lakh near Khaira and Rs 5 lakh loot in Soro reported a few days ago.

Police said the accused often used firearms while committing crimes and is suspected to have looted several crores of rupees over time. Further investigation is underway to trace his absconding associate and verify his involvement in other criminal activities.