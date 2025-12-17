Odisha government orders action plan for upcoming forest fire season

BHUBANESWAR: With the wildfire season looming, the forest department has asked the regional chief conservators of forests (RCCFs) to prepare a structured plan of action with special focus on divisions that had recorded significant spike in such incidents last year.

PCCF and HoFF Suresh Pant told TNIE that preparedness for the ensuing forest fire season, which will commence from January, has already started and steps are being taken at the field-level to effectively deal with the situation. “We will hold a meeting of all forest circles in the state very soon to review their plans and preparedness,” Pant said.

Sources in the Forest department said approximately 4,600 hectare area was scorched during forest fire season 2025 between January and June, affecting multiple wildlife habitats as well as fringe areas. A total of 29,709 forest fire points, 20,839 inside forest boundaries and 8,870 outside forest boundaries, were detected in the last season compared to 22,868 forest fires including 17,014 inside forest boundary and 5,854 outside during the 2024 wildfire season.

While the forest department responded to about 99.95 per cent of these wildfires during the 2025 season, the highest in last four years, sources said the state forest headquarters has expressed concern over the significant variation in fire incidents reported in some of the divisions in the said season.