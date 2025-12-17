Odisha nets investment intent of Rs 7,000 crore at pharma summit

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha’s push for developing into a pharmaceutical and medical devices manufacturing hub got a big boost with the state securing investment intents to the tune of Rs 7,043 crore at the first Pharma Summit held here on Tuesday.

The state government signed a record 69 MoUs including 32 in pharmaceutical sector with proposed investments of Rs 2,681 crore, 12 in medical technology and devices with Rs 582 crore and one for a pharma park entailing investment of Rs 3,000 crore. These proposed projects are expected to generate nearly 45,000 jobs.

Inaugurating the summit organised by the government in association with FICCI, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi launched the Odisha Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices Policy-2025, which aims at building a globally competitive, innovation-led and employment-oriented life sciences ecosystem in the state. The policy offers a comprehensive framework covering infrastructure development, investment facilitation, research and development, skill development and targeted incentives for pharmaceuticals and medical devices manufacturing.

Majhi also unveiled two new industrial parks - a pharmaceutical park at Khurda-Nayagarh and medical devices manufacturing park at Khurda. These parks are equipped with industrial infrastructure, common utilities, testing and certification facilities and compliance-ready ecosystems to enable faster project implementation and ease of operations.