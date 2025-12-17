Odisha: Under-trial prisoner downs drink in court premises, falls sick

BERHAMPUR: An under-trial prisoner (UTP) fell ill after reportedly downing a drink, suspected to be alcohol, in the court premises at Khallikote in Ganjam district on Tuesday.

The UTP, 32-year-old Niranjan Maharana of Sikula village in Purushottampur block, was arrested on charges of murder and lodged at Kodala sub-jail.

Sources said Maharana was brought to the court for hearing under the custody of a police team. Before his production, some persons met him in the court premises.

Taking advantage of the unmindfulness of the cops on guard, the persons reportedly offered liquor to the UTP and latter immediately drank it.

Soon after, Maharana complained of uneasiness while the persons fled the spot. Finding the UTP sick, the cops enquired and came to know about the liquor. Subsequently, they made Maharana vomit and took him to Kodala hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

While police and the jail officials remained mum over the incident, sources said an inquiry has been launched into the incident. Police are planning to interrogate the UTP to know about the liquor supplier after his discharge from the hospital.