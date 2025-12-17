Paddy procurement: Farmers, cops face off in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur

JAGATSINGHPUR: Tension prevailed outside the Jagatsinghpur collector’s office on Tuesday after farmers were stopped by police while attempting to enter the premises to submit a memorandum.

The farmers, under the banner of Naba Nirman Krushak Sangathan (NKS), had gone to submit a memorandum to collector J Sonal over various demands related to paddy procurement when a face-off with the police took place.

The NKS members alleged that despite repeated assurances, the Civil Supplies department has failed to reimburse farmers the cost of gunny bags used during last year’s procurement. Besides, around 3,662 farmers have been reportedly left out of the procurement process due to non-registration.

In protest, the farmers decided to meet the collector and submit a memorandum demanding immediate resolution of these issues. When they reached the collector’s office, police stopped them at the main gate, leading to heated exchanges.

As the situation escalated, additional district magistrate (ADM) of Jagatsinghpur Jyoti Shankar Ray rushed to the spot and directed police to allow the farmers to submit their memorandum.

Later in the day, a delegation of farmers held discussions with the ADM.