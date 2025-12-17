Winter chill sparks rush of tourists to Koraput

JEYPORE: With single-digit temperatures prevailing in Koraput, over one lakh visitors have thronged the district in the past two weeks to experience the winter chill amidst nature.

The night temperature has been hovering between 5 and 7 degrees Celsius in both the hilly and plain areas of the district for the last 10 days, leading to a remarkable surge in tourist footfall in the tribal region.

Most hotels and cottages in Jeypore, Koraput and Semiliguda towns have been fully booked with tourists arriving from within the state and outside. Notably, a large number of visitors from Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh besides the coastal districts of Odisha are visiting tourist destinations such as Deomali, Talamali, Raniduduma, Machkund and Gupteswar.

Nibedita Roy, a visitor from Balasore, said, “It is amazing to experience the cold conditions at the highest peak of the state. One can witness frost and dense fog on the hills of Deomali at night.”

Meanwhile, tour operators and cab owners have welcomed the tourist rush, citing increased business during the period. “Usually, we receive good bookings towards the year-end from tourists. This year, we have been getting steady business since the beginning of December due to the cold weather,” said Manas Madala, a cab operator from Jeypore.

District tourism officer Talina Pradhani acknowledged the significant rise in tourist arrivals owing to the chilly weather. “The cold conditions in the district are highly favourable for tourism this month. Over one lakh visitors have thronged Koraput in the last couple of weeks, which is a record for this year,” the officer said.