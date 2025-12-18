12-hour Deogarh bandh over 24x7 healthcare demand leaves normal life paralysed

DEOGARH: Normal life was paralysed in Deogarh on Wednesday as Zilla Mahila and Yuva Ekta Manch observed a 12-hour bandh demanding round-the-clock healthcare services at the old district headquarters hospital (DHH) building.

The district-wide bandh witnessed unprecedented public support, complete shutdown of transport and commercial activities, large-scale arrests and incidents of violence, including an attack on the vehicle of the sub-collector.

Business establishments, markets, banks and government offices downed their shutters while passenger transport remained suspended across Deogarh town due to the shutdown, which began at around 8 am. Except for emergency services, all activities remained suspended.

Protesters were seen picketing at various places to enforce the bandh. The blockade of National Highway-49 at Rajamunda chowk led to massive traffic congestion with hundreds of vehicles stranded on both sides of the road.

After a few hours, police declared the protest unlawful and launched a drive to clear the highway. Several protesters were detained to restore vehicular movement. The situation turned tense when agitators resisted the police action. During the commotion, the bandh supporters allegedly attempted to attack the sub-collector’s vehicle.