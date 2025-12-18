30-year-old held for raping minor girl in Odisha's Mayurbhanj

BARIPADA: Baripada Sadar police in Mayurbhanj district on Wednesday arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly raping a five-year-old girl.

The accused is Dillip Hembram of Dhenkinenjia village. He was arrested following a complaint filed by the survivor’s mother on Tuesday. Police said the accused is related to the victim.

According to the complaint, the incident took place on Monday at around 3 pm. The girl was playing with her friend outside her house when Hembram reportedly lured her to a secluded area and sexually assaulted her. Her cries alerted her aunt, who rushed to the spot and informed the girl’s mother. They managed to rescue the child from the accused.

Police registered a case under sections 65 (2) and 64 (2) (f) of the BNS and section 6 of the POCSO Act and arrested Hembram. Baripada Sadar IIC A P Jena said the victim’s statement has been recorded. She was sent to Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital in Baripada for medical examination.