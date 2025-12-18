'Addressing domestic violence crucial for true peace': OSCW at awareness programme

BHUBANESWAR: An awareness programme on domestic violence was organised by the Society for Nature, Education and Health at Red Cross Bhawan on Wednesday.

The programme, that brought together counsellors, advocates, journalists and civil society organisations to a single platform, focused on the different forms of domestic violence, including physical, emotional, psychological and financial abuse, and sensitised citizens about domestic violence, its impact on individuals and families and the importance of early intervention and support.

Member of Odisha State Commission for Women (OSCW) Kalpana Mallick stressed inclusion of women in decision-making process in both families and communities. “It is essential to recognise that peace of mind is unattainable for those experiencing domestic violence and addressing the violence is crucial for achieving true peace,” Mallick said.

Senior counsellor Madhumita Das underlined that emotional and financial independence were the most powerful shields against the evils of violence.

Former chairperson of State Commission for Persons with Disabilities Kasturi Mohapatra stressed on mental wellness and friendship between spouses and called for mutual respect.