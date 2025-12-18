Class 2 student killed, another injured after plaque collapses in Odisha school

JEYPORE: A student was killed and another suffered injuries after a concrete plaque reportedly fell on them at Gandhi Nagar Welfare School in Koraput’s Kotpad block on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Premanand Bhatra, a Class II student of the residential school. Sources said in the morning, Premanand and Shiva Bhatra, a Class I student, were brushing their teeth near a deserted concrete plaque when it fell on them, leaving both of them injured. The duo was rushed to Kotpad CHC where Premanand was declared dead. Shiva was later shifted to Jeypore DHH for further treatment.

On being informed, Jeypore sub-collector A Sasya Reddy rushed to the school for investigation. Calling it an unfortunate incident, Reddy said, “The administration has released Rs 30,000 from the Red Cross fund, and further ex gratia will be provided to the victim’s family. An inquiry will be conducted and strict action taken against those found responsible for the incident.”

Police said the deceased student’s family has filed an FIR in connection with the incident. Acting on it, a case has been registered and investigation is underway.