Elderly man living alone in forest for five years brought back to village in Odisha

BERHAMPUR: A 60-year-old man who had living in the forest for the past five years was brought back to his house in Merapalli village under Gajapati’s Mohana block on Wednesday.
Dukha Naik had been living in a forest near Merapalli, surviving on roots and fruits. He earlier led a normal life with his wife and son. His troubles began just before Cyclone Titli, when his wife passed away. Soon after, his son got married and settled elsewhere, leaving Dukha alone in the village.
Before he could recover from these personal setbacks, Cyclone Titli devastated the area and severely damaged his house. Dukha somehow managed to stay in the dilapidated structure and earned a living through menial jobs.
However, his health deteriorated after 2019, restricting him from working. Dependent on the mercy of villagers, his mental condition gradually worsened, and he suddenly went missing from the village.
Although villagers were aware of his disappearance, no search was carried out. Recently, some youths spotted Dukha on a nearby hill, confirming that he was alive. Social worker Anshuman Panda, along with his friends met Dukha and persuaded him to return to the village, but he initially refused.
According to Panda, Dukha survived by eating roots and forest fruits and did not harm any animal. He had constructed a small hut in the forest and wore a piece of tarpaulin.
Subsequently, Panda and villagers informed Mohana block development officer (BDO) Rajib Das and requested government assistance, including housing benefits for Dukha.
The BDO along with Mohana tehsildar Chakradhar Padhy, civil supplies officer Satya Narayana Bhoi, Merapalli sarpanch Brajasundar Jani and panchayat executive officer P Balakrishna, visited the forest on the day and brought Dukha back.
Later, the tehsildar arranged a haircut for Dukha, and provided him new clothes and footwear. Polythene sheets were also provided to temporarily cover his damaged hut until a permanent house is sanctioned under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.
The officials have also assured to provide government benefits to him.