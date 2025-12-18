Elderly man living alone in forest for five years brought back to village in Odisha

BERHAMPUR: A 60-year-old man who had living in the forest for the past five years was brought back to his house in Merapalli village under Gajapati’s Mohana block on Wednesday.

Dukha Naik had been living in a forest near Merapalli, surviving on roots and fruits. He earlier led a normal life with his wife and son. His troubles began just before Cyclone Titli, when his wife passed away. Soon after, his son got married and settled elsewhere, leaving Dukha alone in the village.

Before he could recover from these personal setbacks, Cyclone Titli devastated the area and severely damaged his house. Dukha somehow managed to stay in the dilapidated structure and earned a living through menial jobs.

However, his health deteriorated after 2019, restricting him from working. Dependent on the mercy of villagers, his mental condition gradually worsened, and he suddenly went missing from the village.

Although villagers were aware of his disappearance, no search was carried out. Recently, some youths spotted Dukha on a nearby hill, confirming that he was alive. Social worker Anshuman Panda, along with his friends met Dukha and persuaded him to return to the village, but he initially refused.