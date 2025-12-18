Odisha CM Majhi to lead two-day investors’ meet in Hyderabad today

BHUBANESWAR : In an effort to bring more investments to the state, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will embark on a two-day Odisha investors’ meet-cum-roadshow, at Hyderabad in Telangana on Thursday and Friday.
Speaking to mediapersons on Wednesday, Industries minister Sampad Chandra Swain said during the roadshow, the CM will pitch the state’s growing industrial strengths in the automotive components, IT&ESDM, chemical, green energy, pharmaceutical, medical devices and other priority sectors.
“Following the success of recent investor engagement initiatives including the Odisha Pharma Summit 2025, this visit is part of the state’s broader effort to attract new investments, strengthen partnerships with industry leaders and showcase Odisha as a preferred destination for inclusive and sustainable economic and industrial development,” he added.
Swain said the Odisha delegation led by the chief minister will hold one-on-one meetings with industry captains, senior leaders of top companies and conduct a round-table discussion with industry leaders.
The roadshow in Hyderabad is planned to engage with companies and explore expansion and new investment destinations.
Team to display EoD during Hyderabad roadshow
During the interactions, the state will highlight its dedicated industrial parks, robust industrial infrastructure, availability of land, skilled workforce, and single-window clearance for ease of doing business, he said.
“Our visit to Hyderabad is a significant step towards deepening collaborative engagement with industry leaders and investors. This visit will help strengthen Odisha’s industrial base and further our vision of transforming the state into a hub of innovation, opportunity, and sustainable development,” Swain added.
The state had secured investment intent of over Rs 1 lakh crore during the two-day Odisha investors’ meet in New Delhi in April this year.
In October 2024, the state government had organised a two-day investors’ meeting in Mumbai followed by a successful mega investors’ roadshow in Singapore.