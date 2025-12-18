Odisha development commissioner reviews expansion plan for RSP, airport

ROURKELA: Development commissioner Anu Garg on Wednesday arrived in Rourkela on a two-day visit to review the status of ongoing and upcoming development projects in and around the city.

Accompanied by Commerce and Transport secretary Usha Padhee, Sundargarh collector Subhankar Mohapatra and Rourkela ADM Deenah Dastageer, Garg inspected the progress of the bio-mining of legacy waste, Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium and the new bus depot of CRUT, all at Chhend Colony.

She then visited the under-construction mega recreational park project of the Rourkela Smart City Ltd (RSCL) at Koel Nagar and had lunch at the Mission Shakti Cafe at Shakti Nagar. After visiting the Birsa Munda athletic stadium, Garg proceeded to inspect the functioning of the biomass pellet plant at Balughat.

Subsequently, she inspected the ongoing works for redevelopment of the Vedvyas temple complex, the under-construction tribal museum and other components of the Rourkela One project of RSCL.

In the evening, the development commissioner reviewed the issues for expansion of Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) and the Rourkela airport. Discussions also centred around issues related to the development works of the Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC), RSCL, Rourkela Development Authority and the Works department.

Garg is scheduled to attend the HYDRO International-2025 at the National Institute of Technology-Rourkela on Thursday morning and later review the ongoing irrigation projects of the Water Resources department before leaving for Jharsuguda at around 4 pm.