Odisha forest department to investigate SUV procurement & alterations: Minister

BHUBANESWAR: The Forest department will investigate the purchase and modification of SUVs meant for wildlife monitoring and patrolling, following allegations of irregularities in such expenditure.

Responding to questions in this regard, Forest and Environment minister Ganesh Ram Singhkhuntia told mediapersons on Wednesday that patrolling vehicles are procured and modified after being approved at the PCCF level, as per the requisition of the DFOs. Accordingly, a fleet of vehicles had been purchased and modified last year.

“However, if the money spent on modification of vehicles is beyond requirement, appropriate action will be initiated. When question of illegality arises, our government will investigate it,” Singhkhuntia said.

As per reports, the state government had inducted around 140 vehicles including 51 all-terrain vehicles for different forest divisions last year.

The government also informed the Assembly earlier this year that a total of 51 Mahindra Thar vehicles had been procured by Forest department in 2024-25 fiscal at a cost of around `7.14 crore while an additional `5.25 crore had been spent towards modification. The vehicles had been procured for monitoring and regular patrolling in non-motorable roads inside forests.