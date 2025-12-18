Odisha government notifies fee for transfer of common areas to home allottees

BHUBANESWAR : The state government on Wednesday notified registration fee for transfer of ‘common areas’ to the ‘Association of Allottees’ in a real estate project, paving way for handing over of the entire project land to homebuyers.

Sources said the move is likely to make way for registration of new projects as per the norms of the Odisha Apartment (Ownership and Management) Act, 2023.

Common areas as defined under the RERA as well as Apartment law of the state includes the entire land in the project.

As per the notification of the Revenue and Disaster Management department, the fee for registration of the deed of conveyance executed by the promoter involving transfer of common areas and facilities in favour of the association of allottees, formed as per the norms of RERA and Odisha Apartment Ownership Act, has been fixed at Rs 20,000 for a project.