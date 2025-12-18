Outsourced attendants at AHPGIC stage dharna over salary non-payment

CUTTACK: Healthcare services were disrupted for several hours at the Acharya Harihar Post Graduate Institute of Cancer (AHPGIC) on Wednesday after outsourced attendants staged dharna protesting the delay in payment of their monthly salaries.

Sources said the protesting attendants had been hired at the hospital from Quess, a manpower agency, through the Works department. However, resentment had been brewing among them as they were reportedly facing delay in receiving salaries for the last many months.

“Today is December 17 but we have not yet received our salaries. It is very difficult for us to maintain our families if we do not receive our payments on time. We had taken the matter to Quess and its sub-leased manpower agency Bluspring but no step has been taken in this regard,” alleged the protesters.