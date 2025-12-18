Three held for theft, adulteration of Lam Coke at Paradip Port; 13 trucks seized

PARADIP: A racket involved in theft and adulteration of Lam Coke was busted at Paradip Port on Tuesday, leading to the arrest of three truck drivers and the seizure of 13 Lam Coke–laden trucks.

Sources said a stevedoring agency, engaged in unloading Lam Coke from trucks at the Mechanised Coal Handling Plant (MCHP) plot and loading it onto vessels within the Paradip Port, detected irregularities during routine inspection. The Lam Coke was being transported from Jindal Coke Limited’s plant in Jajpur to Paradip Port.

On Monday, around 10 trucks reached the MCHP for unloading. During inspection, drivers, Bijay Neha, Bijaya Khatua and Suman Dehury, were asked to remove the tarpaulin covers by the officials of the agency. Verification of documents and physical inspection revealed that the quantity of Lam Coke was less than normal and heavily contaminated with dust, ash and wet material.

During questioning, Bijay reportedly confessed to selling nearly three quintal of Lam Coke during transit from Jajpur to Paradip. Another driver, Bijaya admitted that he, along with the truck owner, sold around one tonne of Lam Coke after weighing at Paradipgarh weighbridge.