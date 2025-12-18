Three students held for throttling inmate; eight Kalinga Institute officials arrested

BHUBANESWAR: In a surprising twist to the suspicious death of the 14-year-old tribal student of Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS), police on Wednesday said the minor was strangulated by three fellow inmates in the hostel.

All three have been booked under the Juvenile Justice Act. Eight officials of the residential institution too were arrested for suppressing the crime. The incident had taken place in the intervening night of December 11 and 12.

Initially, the KISS authorities had handed over body of Shiva Munda, a Class IX student of the residential school, to the family which belongs to Keonjhar without informing the local police in Bhubaneswar.

Addressing mediapersons, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack police commissioner S Dev Datta Singh informed that Shiva was attacked and strangulated by three fellow inmates over a petty matter. The three children in conflict with law (CCLs) have been produced before the Juvenile Justice Board.

The police commissioner said the postmortem was conducted in Keonjhar after a zero FIR was drawn basing on a complaint from the family members of the deceased. “We received the postmortem report on Tuesday which revealed that Shiva had marks on his neck. A thorough probe was launched and it was ascertained that three students assaulted and strangulated him on December 11 night,” he added.