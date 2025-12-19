15-year-old Maoist cadre surrenders with carbine before Rourkela police

ROURKELA: A 15-year-old cadre of the banned CPI (Maoist) outfit surrendered before Rourkela police with a carbine weapon on Thursday.

The teenager, Roya Kalundi alias Ganesh, is a native of Kontodya village under Jamda police limits in West Singhbhum district of the adjacent Jharkhand. He was operating in Kolhan range of the dense Saranda forest in West Singhbhum along the Odisha-Jharkhand border. Ganesh was reportedly involved in four incidents of violence under Rourkela police limits on Sundargarh side of the border in 2025.

DIG (Western Range) Brijesh Kumar Rai and Rourkela SP Nitesh Wadhwani said as a 12-year-old child in 2022, Ganesh had joined the banned outfit under the influence of Maoist cadres Rappa and Gunga. He started working under the leadership of local Maoist leader Mochhu.

The DIG said the teenager was involved in the loot of an explosives-laden vehicle from Banko, series IED blasting of railway tracks between Renjda and Topadihi and the explosion in Banko reserve forest, all under K Balang police limits, between May and August 2025. The minor was also involved in a Maoist violence case under Bondamunda Government Railway Police (GRP) limits.