Dhauli gang-rape: Police arrest prime accused from Odisha's Ganjam; recover stolen item

BHUBANESWAR: In a major breakthrough, the Commissionerate Police on Thursday arrested the prime accused in the alleged gang-rape of a 17-year-old girl in Dhauli a week ago. The cops also recreated the crime scene to gather further evidence on the case.

The accused, Happy Bhoi was apprehended from Ganjam district by a joint team of special squad and Dhauli police. The cops also recovered the silver chain that the accused had allegedly stolen from the victim’s cousin on the day of the incident on December 10.

“Bhoi has been forwarded to court following his arrest. The investigation officer has also requested his TI parade,” said DCP Jagmohan Meena.

A history-sheeter, Bhoi has over 28 cases registered against him in different police stations across the state capital. “He had been arrested by the police on multiple occasions in the past,” the DCP said.

To verify the sequence of events and gather crucial evidence related to the sensitive case, police staged reconstruction of the incident at the crime site near Dhauli hills. “The crime scene was recreated as per the statement of the key accused. Further investigation is in progress,” said a senior police official.