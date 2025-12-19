Job crisis: Over 8,000 aspirants vie for 187 home guard posts in Sambalpur

SAMBALPUR: A whopping over 8,000 job seekers queued up for just 187 home guard posts in Sambalpur on Tuesday, laying bare the unemployment crisis gripping Odisha.

The recruitment examination, organised by the Sambalpur police at Jamadarpali airstrip, was meant to fill home guard vacancies across 24 police stations in the district.

The roles involve assisting the police mainly in driving official vehicles and handling basic computer work. Yet, despite the posts requiring only a minimum qualification of Class V and offering a daily wage of Rs 612, the turnout of aspirants was unexpectedly massive.

Given the sheer number of aspirants, police made elaborate security arrangements. Under the supervision of Sambalpur SP Mukesh Bhamoo, three additional SPs, 24 inspectors, 86 sub-inspectors and assistant sub-inspectors along with over 100 home guards and traffic personnel were deployed to manage the crowd. Drones were also pressed into service for aerial monitoring of the venue and ensure discipline.