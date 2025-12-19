Medical officer suspended for alleged dereliction of duty at Gobara CHC in Odisha's Ganjam

BERHAMPUR: The Ganjam district administration on Thursday suspended the medical officer of Gobara community health centre (CHC) on charges of dereliction of duty.

The suspended officer, Dr Gourab Kumar Upadhyaya, was reportedly absent during duty hours and sleeping in his quarters in an inebriated condition last month.

Sources said in November, Sorada MLA Nilamani Bisoyi visited the CHC and found a health worker performing the duties of the medical officer. Upon verification, the MLA learnt that Dr Upadhyaya was absent from duty and was reportedly sleeping in his quarters.

As the doctor was absent during duty hours, the MLA took up the matter with the Health minister, the Ganjam collector and the chief district medical officer (CDMO), seeking action against Dr Upadhyaya.

Subsequently, CDMO Dr Sushant Nayak directed the Bhanjanagar sub-divisional medical officer Dr Sitanshu Sekhar Satpathy to conduct an inquiry into the incident. Based on Dr Satpathy’s inquiry report, the CDMO placed Dr Upadhyaya under suspension and fixed his headquarters at the district health office in Berhampur.

Welcoming the action, Bisoyi said such conduct from a highly paid doctor was unacceptable. The MLA added that he would ensure the appointment of another doctor at the CHC.