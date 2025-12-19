NCST orders probe, OSCPCR seeks action against doctor

BHUBANESWAR: Trouble mounted for the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) after the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) ordered a detailed investigation into the alleged murder of a Class IX tribal student, while the Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (OSCPCR) accused doctor of a private medical college of furnishing an incorrect death report.

Taking cognisance of a report published in the December 18 issue of the Bhubaneswar edition of The New Indian Express, NCST director P Kalyan Reddy sought a report on the incident and the action taken by the authorities within three days.

NCST members to visit state for probe

The commission issued notices to the additional chief secretary in charge of Home, the commissioner-cum-secretary of the ST and SC Development, Minorities and Backward Classes Development department, and the commissioner-cum-secretary of the School and Mass Education department, the director general of police, the commissioner of police, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack, as well as the Khurda collector.

If the report is not received within the stipulated time, the commission will issue summons for the officials to appear in person or through a representative, Reddy said.