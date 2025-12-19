Odisha CM’s Hyderabad roadshow yields Rs 38K crore intent on day one

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha attracted investment intent worth Rs 38,700 crore on the first day of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi’s roadshow in Hyderabad to showcase the state’s growing industrial capabilities to national and global investors.

On his arrival in Hyderabad on Thursday evening, Majhi immediately got down to business by holding one-to-one meetings with senior leadership of leading companies across priority sectors such as pharmaceuticals, medical devices, green energy, textiles, food processing, engineering goods, automotive components and capital equipment manufacturing. The discussions focused on new investment opportunities and expansion of industrial operations in Odisha.

In the investors’ meet, 15 government-to-business (G2B) meetings were held with companies namely Indorama Industries Ltd, Jindal Poly Films (rare earth processing), ABI Showatech Pvt Ltd (defence production) and Maruti in the metals and downstream sector.

These interactions resulted in investment intent of around Rs 19,500 crore, with an estimated employment potential of about 7,500 people. Seven MoUs were also signed involving proposed investments worth Rs 19,200 crore, which are expected to generate nearly 12,700 jobs.

The meetings were held in the presence of minister for Industries Sampad Chandra Swain and senior state government officials. The response from industry, officials said, reflects growing confidence in Odisha’s policy framework, infrastructure development and efforts to improve ease-of-doing business.