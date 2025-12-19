Odisha zilla parishad staffer held for embezzling Rs 4 lakh government funds

SAMBALPUR: Police on Thursday arrested a zilla parishad staffer for his alleged involvement in misappropriation of over Rs 4 lakh government funds from the account of Kabribahal panchayat in Mahulpali.

The accused, Bishnu Prasad Pandey (45) of Dalaipada under Town police limits, works as a contractual staffer at Sambalpur zilla parishad.

He was arrested following a complaint lodged by Kabribahal panchayat executive officer Nalini Barchur on November 10. Barchur had reported unauthorised withdrawals from the panchayat account without official approval.

During investigation, police found that six fraudulent online transactions amounting to `4.08 lakh were made from the 5th State Finance Commission (SFC) account of Kabribahal panchayat, maintained at the SBI Kesaibahal branch, on September 24 and October 16. The transactions were reportedly carried out through the Public Financial Management System (PFMS) by generating online payment vouchers using a fake email ID and mobile number.

Preliminary findings revealed that the misappropriated amount was transferred to a Union Bank of India account in the name of one Dharmendra Yadav (76) of Sarkarma in Ainthapali and was later withdrawn.

Following Pandey’s arrest, police seized laptops, mobile phones, pen drives, biometric devices, bank passbooks, cheque books, debit cards, a motorcycle and cash amounting to Rs 1.48 lakh.

Police have also issued notices to Yadav and one Kamlesh Purohit (39) of Sarkarma on December 15, for their alleged involvement in the case under relevant provisions of the BNSS. Further investigation is underway to determine the full extent of the fraud and the involvement of others.