Orissa HC bins petition seeking revival of non-functional cooperative societies

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has dismissed a PIL seeking directions to the state government to revive all dormant cooperative societies and ensure lawful functioning of the regulated market committees (RMCs).

The two-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Harish Tandon and Justice MS Raman passed the order while hearing a writ petition filed by Parameswar Dash. The petitioner had urged the court to direct the state to invoke section 40 of the Odisha Cooperative Societies Act, 1962 to revive societies that had been liquidated or winded up.

Appearing for the petitioner, advocate Biplab PB Bahali contended that section 40 of the Act casts a duty on the state government to promote the cooperative movement and take necessary steps for that purpose. He submitted that despite a representation made to the government highlighting the issue of dormant cooperative societies and RMCs, no decision had been taken. The state was represented by additional government advocate Debashis Tripathy.

After examining the statutory scheme, the bench observed that section 40 merely lays down the objective and obligation of the state to promote cooperative movement but does not confer any enforceable right on an individual. The bench noted that the Act provides a complete mechanism for regulation, supervision, winding up and revival of cooperative societies.